Two more Senators defect from PDP to APC

*Allege tyranny, leadership failure

Again, two Senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wednesday, resigned their membership of the party and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers in their separate letters to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read on the floor, claimed that their defection was provoked by internal crisis, tyranny and leadership failure within the PDP.

The lawmakers, who defected are: Senators Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North); Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West). Until his defection, Ya’u was the Deputy Minority Whip.

With his defection, he has automatically lost the office, which the Senate Minority Caucus will fill after due consultation with the party’s hierarchy.

