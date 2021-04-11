Metro & Crime

Two mothers arrested over alleged murder, as man nabbed for procuring abortion for girlfriend

Police have arrested two women for allegedly killing one Osita Anwuanwu during an argument at Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The 64-year-old man, it was learnt was said to had gone to his lady friend one Juliet, who he had not seen for some time now at a bar in the area, where he allegedly engaged the duo in a hot argument and physical assault before he slumped and subsequently died.

 

The incident occurred at Arida area of Ikotun on April 8, at about 8.45p.m.
The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement Sunday said the daughter of the deceased, Linda Anwuanwu, of Temitope Street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, reported to the police at Ikorun Division that she was informed that her father was lying down in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with one Ngozi Emezue, (38) and Juliet Eguebor, (35).

 

Adejobi said the Police Operatives at Ikotun Division raced to the scene and took the deceased to the General Hospital in Igando where he was certified dead.

 

He, however, said, two two  suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department(SCID), Panti, Yaba for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

 

Similarly, the Police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division arrested one Wisdom Okoro, (50), from Orlu in Imo State, for the sudden death of his girlfriend, one Enobong Udoh, (38), on April 11, at 10:45a.m.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
