Two nabbed for impersonation, forgery of Ortom’s wife’s office

Security agents in Benue State have apprehended two suspects for alleged forgery and impersonation. The suspects, Adzaigba Terhile Philip and Dugeri Tyover, submitted forged documents purported to be from the office of the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Erdoo Ortom, to the Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS), seeking considerations for employment and transfer for them. But upon receipt of the mails which were suspicious in nature, the man- agement of BIRS swung into action by contacting the office of the First Lady for verification of the said documents which were confirmed to be actually forged. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor’s wife, Mr. Shima Aondoakaa, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi, said that the matter had been reported to the security agencies who after an intensive manhunt, picked up the suspects in Gboko and Makurdi respectively. “During investigation, both Adzaigba Philip and Dugeri Tyover confessed to committing the crimes after which they were taken into custody.
Related Articles
Biden: Do Not Worry About Nuclear War With Russia
After Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert Sunday, President Joe Biden said Americans should not be worried about nuclear war. According to the Daily Mail, on Monday, a White House reporter asked the president, “should Americans be worried about nuclear war?” “No,” Biden responded. Later, White House press secretary […]
Amidst tension, litigation, APC holds NEC meeting
The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold today amidst tension and controversies as some power blocks and interest groups are uncomfortable with the leadership of the party. The last NEC meeting, which held on June 25, saw the sack of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade […]
Council chairmanship aspirant seeks Tinubu’s intervention over mandate
A chairmanship aspirant in Lagos 2021 council polls under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, has urged the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address grievances and right wrongs in the area. Olorunrinu, a former lawmaker, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I in Lagos State House of […]
