Two nabbed for impersonation, forgery of Ortom’s wife’s office

Security agents in Benue State have apprehended two suspects for alleged forgery and impersonation. The suspects, Adzaigba Terhile Philip and Dugeri Tyover, submitted forged documents purported to be from the office of the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Erdoo Ortom, to the Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS), seeking considerations for employment and transfer for them. But upon receipt of the mails which were suspicious in nature, the man- agement of BIRS swung into action by contacting the office of the First Lady for verification of the said documents which were confirmed to be actually forged. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor’s wife, Mr. Shima Aondoakaa, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi, said that the matter had been reported to the security agencies who after an intensive manhunt, picked up the suspects in Gboko and Makurdi respectively. “During investigation, both Adzaigba Philip and Dugeri Tyover confessed to committing the crimes after which they were taken into custody.

 

