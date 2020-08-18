Two new players for Eagles, says Rohr

Super Eagles Manager, Gernor Rohr, has revealed that the country has been able to convinced two new players in Diaspora to commit their international future to the Nigeria.

According to a report on AOIFootball. com, the Franco-German expressed happiness on the two players and stated that they would to be part of the invited players for the upcoming international friendly games expected to take place later in the year.

Rohr however failed to mention the names of the players although there has been insinuations that Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, might be one of them.

The coach also revealed that the federation is looking at a possible September camping to bring the players together but admitted things may be difficult to that regard with the coronavirus still disrupting travel movement. “Two new players want to camp with us now. And this is very important news for us,” he said.

“I traveledto meet them in March. Imetoneof thembutdidn’tmeetthe other until three weeks ago. “We are trying to do good work for the future including monitoring a lot of games in the present. I’m speaking a lot with the players so I can draw a provisional list for the possible September camping

Like this: Like Loading...