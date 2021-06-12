Two Nigerians celebrate Canada with anthem

To celebrate the diversity and uniqueness of Canada as a land of opportunities, Africanad,a company based in Canada, in collaboration with Nigerian songwriter and recording artist, Opeyemi Olatunji, known as YemyTpx, Ayodele Odeyemi have released a song, titled; ‘O Canada.’

A celebration song filled with lyrics of the nation’s anthem with a blend of Afrobeats and western feel. The song was produced by veteran music producer, Edward Sunday, while the video was shot by award wining video director, Otega Ododoru at the scene of the music production.

The song is a collaborative effort between YemyTpx and a friend, Ayodele Odeyemi, also known as Ay De’ Senator, who is a Canadian citizen and the chief executive officer of Africanad, with the partnership of some other stakeholders both in Canada and Nigeria. According to YemyTpx, composing the song was not an easy job, but the experience was worth it. “As an artiste and a song writer, it was an opportunity for me to express and explore my gift as a singer, making such a global landmark with Africanad’ support, most especially the Executive Producer of the project, Ayodele Odeyemi, who shared the vision with me.”

Like this: Like Loading...