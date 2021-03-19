News

Two Nigerians jailed in UK for £489,000 COVID-19 loan fraud

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Two Nigerians have been jailed in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for defrauding the government to the tune of £489,000 (about N259 million at official exchange rate) under the coronavirus relief “Bounce Back loan” scheme.
The U.K. Metropolitan Police said in a statement on its website, Thursday, that the convicts Timilehin Olasemo, 39, and Olufumi Akinneye, 33, had already obtained £297,000 (about N157 million) before the remaining amount was stopped by the bank.
The statement said the convicts were jailed after they pleaded guilty to the crime before the Southwark Crown Court in London.
According to the statement, Ms Olasemo, of Bedale Road, Romford, was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.
Akinneye of Cowthorpe Road, Lambeth, was sentenced to a total of five years and six months’ imprisonment for fraud, money laundering charges. He was also convicted for his involvement in romance fraud.
They had both pleaded guilty to the offences levelled on against then by the Economic Crime Unit, part of the Metropolitan Police Command on November 12, 2020 at Southwark Crown Court.
The fraud
The U.K. government created had created the “Bounce Bank loan scheme” to support businesses struggling through the lack of economic activity as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The government-backed loan was managed through U.K. banks.
The size of the loan is determined by turnover demonstrated by the business to the satisfaction of the bank.
The U.K Met Police said the convicts exploited the government scheme by creating fake businesses by using the identities of real people, to apply for the loan.
“As the business account had been registered to a separate address to the personal account holder’s address, its existence would not become apparent to the real personal account holder until the bank chased them for the loan repayments,” the U.K Met police said.
According to the report, an investigation into the organised criminal activities began after the Met’s North West Economic Crime Unit, of the Metropolitan Police Service’s Central Specialist Crime Command, discovered that £489,000 worth of fraudulent loan applications were made using 10 identities.
It added that about £297,000 worth of loans were successfully obtained by the pair and ‘dissipated’. The remaining amount was successfully stopped by the banks.
The police said Akinneye was the first out of the two to be identified, while details of fraud linking to Ms Olasemo were later discovered from evidence seized during the former’s arrest on August 2020.
According to the report, Ms Olasemo was thereafter arrested on October 16, last year, at her home. They were both charged and remanded in custody the same day.
The report said Ms Olasemo sought advice from Akinneye as her accomplice in the fraudulent scheme.
The police explained that Akinneye provided Ms Olasemo with guidance about laundering the proceeds of the frauds and safe addresses to use as correspondence for accounts.
According to the report, Akinneye also acted as a middle-man between people who were willing to sell their bank accounts for use in the fraud and other fraudsters who needed mule accounts to receive money obtained from diversion frauds.
The police said investigations also revealed that Ms Olasemo had obtained and used the personal details of eight individuals to fraudulently apply for the loans. She was said to have stolen these identities after accessing employee records containing personal information during her employment.
They fraudulently obtained monies paid into the business bank account before being dispersed into mule accounts and later withdrawn from cash machines.
Romance fraud
Akinneye was also convicted for his involvement in romance fraud.
Analysis of his phone revealed that he had set up a false persona – pretending to be a woman online to ensnare men – fabricating several stories in order to request money for flights, accommodation and a replacement passport.
Investigators said in some instances, victims of the romance scam were duped into becoming money mules themselves by allowing fraudulent funds to be paid into their own bank accounts.
He Akinneye was arrested on August 20, 2020 by officers from the Met’s North West Economic Crime Unit. He was charged and remanded the same day.
Police reaction
Meanwhile, Chris Collins, of the Met’s North West Economic Crime Unit, said, “Today’s result serves as evidence of the zero-tolerance approach the MPS takes to individuals found guilty of fraud.”
Collins, a Detective Constable of the Met Police added that “We will continue to crack down on individuals who are found to be exploiting government schemes for their own monetary gain.”
*Courtesy: premium times

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Porting: 9mobile Sustains Lead for Sixth Consecutive Month

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  9mobile has maintained its lead in incoming subscribers’ porting for the sixth straight month, according to industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for May 2020.   Incoming (Inward) Porting means the number of numbers ported from another service provider’s network into a service provider’s network.   The figures for May 2020, […]
News

Edo 2020: Count me out of alleged N800m gift to step down – Imasuagbon

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in Edo State governorship election slated for September 19, Kenneth Imasuagbon, said yesterday denied allegation making the round in the social media and some quarters that he allegedly collected about $2 million from Governor Godwin Obaseki in order to step down for him. This was as he insisted that […]
News

2023: Ortom bans appointees from campaign activities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday placed a ban on all forms of campaign by his appointees, either for themselves or for others ahead of the 2023 general election. The governor, who announced the ban while interacting with journalists in Makurdi, said it was too early for any of his appointees to engage in campaign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica