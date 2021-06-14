Sports

Two Nigerians with two belts, better than one with two belts – Usman

Nigerian-born American professional martial artist, Kamaru Usman, has said it is better to have two Nigeria UFC champions, holding one belt each, rather than having one holding two belts at the same time.

 

Usman, visiting the country for the first time since leaving Nigeria 26 years ago, said with Israel Adesanya in the other weight category, he is not ready to change his weight category at the moment.

 

It would be recalled that Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 in the early hours of Sunday to retain the welterweight title through an unanimous decision thus back to winning ways after his unsuccessful attempt to holding a world title in two different categories.

 

Moving up to the next weight category means Usman will have to fight Isreal Adesanya to become a champion.

 

The Auchi born wrestler is willing to remain in the middleweight class as long as Adesanya still rules the Welterweight class.

 

“I won’t be moving to the next weight category,” he said.

 

“You know that’s where Adesanya rules and for me, I love it when two Nigerians are holding two belts in two different categories.

 

“It’s far better than one Nigeria holding two belts, based on that I will continue to dominate the middleweight as long as Isreal continues to rule the welterweight category.”

