Two NMA members killed by Lasser fever in Oyo

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch, has disclosed that two of its members have been killed by Lassa fever epidemic which has broken out in the state.

Making the disclosure in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan Thursday was the association’s Chairman, Dr. Ayotunde Fasunla, who with regrets, lamented that the tragic deaths occurred within the space of 24 hours. He said: “It is indeed a sad week, and our eyes are still soaked in tears”.

According to Fasunla: “While we thought that COVID-19 had done its worst, we are now dealing with another onslaught of a Lassa fever outbreak. Furthermore, we are worried about other health workers who have had contact with the disease unknowingly. We have advised them to quarantine and report if they develop any symptoms of viral haemorrhagic fever.”

The statement added that: “The NMA urges her members to treat all febrile illnesses with a high index of suspicion. We have instructed our colleagues to be cautious and vigilant at all times, not only for the sake of their health and safety but also in the interest of the patients and public health.

“Members, especially the frontline doctors and other health workers, must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPEs) at all times. We appeal to the management of health institutions in the state to make the PPEs readily available, as well as, soap and running water for hand-washing immediately after attending to patients, to protect our members and other healthcare workers from contracting transmissible infections.

“We appeal to the Oyo State Government to conduct intensive surveillance and sensitization on Lassa fever outbreaks in affected communities, as well as, across all local government areas in the state.

“Meanwhile, NMA Oyo commiserates with the families of our colleagues who lost their lives in the course of performing their professional duties to the service of humanity. May their gentle souls rest in peace”, the association prayed.

 

