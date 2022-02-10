Two NSDC officers arraigned, remanded for armed robbery

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos State yesterday remanded two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), at the Correctional Service Center over allegations of armed robbery. The two officers, 27-year-old Amarachukwu Asonta (female) and Adebayo Ajayi, 32, were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the count charges filed by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According the Director of the Lagos State DPP, Dr Jide Martins, the NSCDC officers committed the offences at 2.20am on January 30, 2018 along Yaya Abatan Road, Ogba, Lagos. Dr Martins said that the defendants and others who are now at large, while armed with guns and other offensive weapons high jacked an Iveco container truck with registration no – LSR746XD.

The prosecution told the court that the truck contained 1,700 cartons of Chelsea and Action Bitters drinks valued at N2.7million, way bills, mobile phones and unspecified amount of cash. Following the not guilty plea of the defendants, the DPP requested that the defendants should be remanded at the Correctional Center. “My lord, the matter has been since 2018. The defendants are officers of the NSCDC. They have been evading the court and the court issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

