Two nurses, 18 travellers abducted in Kaduna, Oyo

Gunmen yesterday abducted two female nurses in Kaduna State and 18 passengers inside a commercial bus in Oyo State. The armed men invaded a General Hospital, Idon in Kajuru Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State and kidnapped two nurses. The hospital is located on the Kaduna-Kachia Road.

The abduction of the nurses came barely 24 hours after about 20 students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna were kidnapped The suspected bandits have not made any contact with the hospital management or the families of abducted nurses. On March 11, bandits abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka. At least, 29 of the students are yet to regain their freedom.

The state Police Command was yet to react to yesterday’s abduction. A source in the hospital, however, confirmed the inci-dent to journalists. “The bandits came to the General Hospital through the fence with heavy weapons and were shooting into the air. Two nurses on night duty came out in their uniforms and they identified themselves as medical staff of the hospital and they were taken away by the gunmen. “When we heard gunshots, we remained at our various homes, until a call was put through to us that it was kidnappers that invaded the hospital. We later discovered that two of the nurses on night duty were taken away by the bandits,” the source said. Meanwhile, gunmen yesterday attacked an 18-seater bus conveying 18 passengers from Abeokuta on the Igboora-Eruwa Road in Oyo State.

The passengers were abducted. The kidnap occurred around the same area where some students were abducted a couple of days ago. A resident of the community, Oladiran Oladokun, confirmed the abduction. He said: “The 18-seater bus was from Abeokuta, transporting the 18 passengers on the Igboora-Eruwa Road.” Oladokun said the empty bus was still there by the road side on Igboora-Eruwa Road. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, neither picked his calls nor responded to a text message sent to his mobile phone to confirm the abduction of the 18 travellers.

