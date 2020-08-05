Metro & Crime

Two nurses arrested for selling newborn baby

Police in Katsina State have arrested two nurses for allegedly selling a newborn baby girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Katsina. Isah said that based on a tip-off on July 28, the command succeeded in arresting three female suspects who conspired and sold a newly born baby girl.

He said: “On July 25, 2020, about 10a.m., Shamsiya Sani (25) of Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, was delivered of a baby girl at Okomos Clinic, Kofar Kaura Quarters, Katsina. “She later abandoned the child at the hospital with a hand written note stating that it was born out of wedlock, hence the abandonment.”

However, Isah said two nurses, Misira S. Tijjani (35) of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina, and Grace Ejigu (43) of Shagari Low Cost, Katsina, conspired and sold the newborn baby to Eucharia Onyema (45) of Sabuwar Kasuwa Quarters, Katsina. The PPRO added that nemesis caught up with the suspects as they were arrested on their way from the hospital to their houses with the child. Their arrest, according to the police spokesman, was done with the help of a tricycle (Keke NAPEP) rider, who suspected they stole the child. Isah said that investigation was still ongoing.

