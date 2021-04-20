Metro & Crime

Two nurses, others die in Ogun auto crashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

At least four people have lost their lives, while 11 others were injured in two motor accidents which occurred in Ogun State. Two nurses died, while 10 others were injured in the first crash which occurred on Sunday evening on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway.

 

Another accident, involving a Toyota Sienna and a truck around toll gate on the Ijebu- Ode-Benin Expressway yesterday claimed two lives, leaving one other with severe injuries.

 

The Sunday accident, which involved a white Toyota Hiace bus, marked OG 49 A07, occurred at Akinale village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that the bus was conveying 18 passengers – 17 nurses and a male driver

The nurses were going to a party to honour the matron in one of the hospitals in Abeokuta, the state capital, when the accident occurred. The two victims were nurses from Ademola Hospital, Ijemo and General Hospital, Ijaiyi  both in Abeokuta.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and reckless driving on the part of  the driver.

 

Akinbiyi said one of the survivors accused the driver of speeding and using a mobile phone while driving at a sharp bend.

 

The PRO added that the driver lost control as the bus somersaulted several times. According to Akinbiyi, yesterday’s accident occurred at 11.15am and was caused by the driver of the Toyota Sienna, who was on top of speed.

 

He said the driver lost control and hit a loaded truck parked by the road side. Akinbiyi added that a male teenager and a woman who were in the Toyota Sienna marked MUS 264 XV died while one other person sustained injuries.

 

He said: “According to eyewitness account, the driver of  the commercial vehicle was heading towards the East from Lagos, when it lost control due to excessive speeding before colliding with a Dangote truck, which was parked off the road.

 

“Unfortunately, the driver of the Sienna commercial vehicle ran away after the accident, while two commuters, a teenager and an adult woman lost their lives.

 

“Coincidentally, the woman, who died, was the one who challenged the driver for speeding, while the teenager, who lost her life, had her biological father also in the vehicle.”

 

The TRACE PRO explained that the victims’ bodies had been deposited at mortuary of the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode while the injured was taken to the hospital.

