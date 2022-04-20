Two officers feared dead as NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna

NAF keeps mum over incident

Anguish yesterday greeted the nation’s airspace as a military aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), reportedly crashed in Kaduna State. Though there were indications, last night, of possible a crash involving the NAF aircraft in Kaduna, details of the incident were, however, sketchy as at the time of filing this report, but sources said the platform on training had two pilots on board and were likely killed. However, efforts to get official reaction from the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwer

proved abortive, as his phone line did not connect. Also, messages sent to his phone had not been replied to, as at the time of this report. But a source said the aircraft was a Super Mushak, a trainer aircraft that crashed inside the Nigerian Air Force facility in Kaduna, while on a training mission. Ostensibly the plane that crashed was one of the five Super Mushsak aircraft received from Pakistan four years ago meant to enhance training and operational efficiency of the Nigerian Air Force. According to the then Chief of Logistics, NAF headquar-ters, AVM Garba Bello, while taking delivery of the aircraft in Kaduna, the total Super Mushsak aircraft received from Pakistan now stood at 10. “The aircraft acquired is for the training of air force personnel and to improve the service’ air power,” he said. Bello, who had represented the then Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar, at the event, said: “This will enhance training of our student pilots who will now complete their training within stipulated time. “This will get them to go to another form of training in time and finally get them to launch into battle fields in the North-East and other parts of the country.” According to him, the aircraft is modern and has spare parts in the event of repairs and maintenance. Incidentally last year a military aircraft conveying the former Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others also crashed in Kaduna, killing all the officers on board.

