Two officers killed as gunmen attack Imo police HQ

Two police officers have been shot dead during an attack by gunmen on Obowo Divisional Police Jeadquarters in Imo state.

The police headquarters located at Umulowe autonomous community area was attacked on Friday night.

Ikeokwu Orlando, spokesman for Imo State Police Vommand, confirmed the incident in a phone conversation with online newspaper, TheCable.

He said the gunmen attacked the police headquarters but were repelled by officers on duty.

Orlando said the attackers were denied access into the headquarters building but added that two policemen were killed while three other sustained injuries.

“It is true. Two police officers lost their lives. They (the gunmen) were repelled, they couldn’t gain entry but two police officers lost their lives and three others injured,” he said.

The police spokesman said no suspect has been apprehended, adding that investigation is ongoing.

In September, gunmen attacked policemen at Egbu in Owerri and Owerre Nkworji in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state respectively.

The attackers were said to have set ablaze the operational vehicles of the policemen. One of the officers was given a machete cuts while his service rifle was snatched from him.

