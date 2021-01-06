Two Oyo govt officials, one trader, arraigned over theft, sale of N60,000 palliatives

Two workers of the Oyo State government, who were arrested for allegedly selling about 40 bags of sugar meant for COVID-19 palliatives in Ibadan, have been arraigned before an Ibadan Magistrate’s Court.

The two workers, Mr Adebiyi Azeez, a driver, and Mr Sunday Akinleye, an Assistant Protocol Officer in charge of Palliatives at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters at the State Secretariat in Ibadan, were charged with stealing the items worth N60,000 and selling it to a woman trader in Ibadan.

Arraigned before an Iwo Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, the workers and the trader: Kafayat Babalola, were charged with theft of and receipt of stolen goods but they all pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of “conspiracy, stealing and receiving of stolen goods”.

According to the Police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Ogunremi, the defendants committed the offence on December 30, 2020, at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. Adebiyi, driver and Akinleye, Assistant Protocol Officer in charge of Palliatives stole 40 bags of Dangote Sugar Covid -19 Palliatives at the Ministry, valued N60, 000, property of Oyo State government.

