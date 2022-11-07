Two Pakistanis, blind Nigerien, son arrested for drug trafficking

Two Pakistani nationals and businessmen have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos with eight kilograms of cocaine concealed in a public address system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha.

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, said the two suspects identified as Asif Muhammed (45) and Hussain Naveed (57), during search were found to hold Nigerian residence permits suspected to be fake and they are frequent travellers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

He noted that the two suspects were arrested on Saturday, November 5,at the Lagos airport barely a week after they came to Nigeria, that is, Sunday October 30.

Also, in Katsina State, operatives on patrol at Malumfashi- Zaria road, arrested a blind man, Bukar Haruna (52) and his son, Saka Haruna (30), while heading to Niger Republic with 20.5kg cannabis and 10 grams of exol-5.

They hail from Damagram area of Niger Republic. Babafemi said operatives of the agency at the SAHCO import shed of the airport on Friday November 4, seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

The consignment has a total weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid. While, the previous day, Thursday November 3, operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs such as Cannabis, Cocaine, Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohyphnol concealed in footwears and soap packs going to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

A 32-year-old Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo who presented the consignment for export was arrested. Meanwhile, two businessmen who have been on the run for months over their involvement in drug trafficking have also been arrested by anti-narcotic officers assigned to track them.

They are Nnebo Christopher who had been wanted for his role in the importation of 40 cartons containing 346,800 pills of Co-codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine seized at the cargo wing of the MMIA local airport since March 2022, he was arrested on Thursday, November 3.

In the same vein, operatives who were on the trail of an automobile parts dealer, Omeje Oliver (a.k.a David Mark) since April eventually arrested him on Monday, October 31, in Enugu where he fled to after abandoning his business at Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex Lagos.

He was wanted in connection with the seizure of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside soles of ladys footwears going to Liberia on April 16.

On the same day Omeje was arrested, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted 550 grams of cannabis loud concealed in machine parts going to Dubai, while the sender, Ogbure Victor Ifeanyi was later arrested.

No less than 2, 685.5kgs of cannabis were also recovered in four different operations conducted in parts of Edo State in the last week. While 53 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 742.5kgs were seized on Wednesday, November 2, at a camp in Esioriri, Owan East Local Government Area with four suspects: Chukueke Igba, 32; Solomon Peter, 34; Emmanuel Jeremiah, 36 and Happiness Chidi, 37 arrested, another raid in the house of Joy Zubaru, 45, led to her arrest with 30.5kgs of cannabis recovered

Like this: Like Loading...