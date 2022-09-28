Two parties breached spending limit, splashed N7.9bn on 2019 presidential poll

Two unnamed political parties breached the constitutionally- allowed N1 billion spending limit on elections by spending a combined N7.9 billion on prosecuting the 2019 general election, which is N5.9 billion above the limit. This was revealed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who said the 2012 Electoral Act pegged the spending limit for political parties fielding presidential candi-dates in an election at N1 billion, but said this was observed in breach. According to him: “A party spent as much as N4.6 billion while another spent N3.3 billion.”

Okoye also said that more than three years after the conduct of the 2019 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to submit their audited financial reports for the election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye who revealed this at a two-day workshop organised by the Commission on some issues relating to the Electoral Act, 2022 yesterday, also disclosed that out of the then 91 registered political parties that participated in the 2019 general elections, only 34 submitted their audited financial reports. Okoye noted that the law required that the audited reports must be backed with sworn affidavits, stating, however, that only nine out 34 parties that submitted their audited financial reports actually complied with the requirement of the law. He also spoke on offshore funding of political party activities, stating that “political parties cannot maintain offshore accounts or receive money from offshore funding.” PDP had claimed that its audited report for the 2019 general elections had been submitted to INEC.

