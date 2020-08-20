Two persons electrocuted in Nasarawa

A phone repairer and another person were electrocuted when a electric cable fell from the high tension line at the GSM Village in Keffi, Nasarawa state. A witness said the incident occurred when the mobile phone repairer, Junaudu Iliyasu Shaibu, came in contact with the fallen cable. The second victim, a passerby, met his death while attempting to rescue Shaibu.

The witness said Shaibu died on the spot while the yet-to-beidentified second victim, died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, where he was rushed to for medical attention. Officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC,) who arrived at the scene, refused to comment on the incident.

The Chairman of the GSM Repairers Association in Keffi, Mr. Adamu Saidu, expressed sadness over the incident. Saidu said the association would liaise with the relevant agencies to unravel the cause of the incident. He said: “We are tired with the lukewarm attitude of the AEDC officials because this is not the first time we are losing a member this way. “We shall not rest on our oars to forestall a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident. “We will also do everything possible to secure assistance for the families of the victims.” Policemen visited the scene of the incident while the area has been deserted for fear of the unknown. Meanwhile, the victims have been buried in Keffi, according to Islamic rites.

