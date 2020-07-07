Two pipeline vandals arrested, as gang-leader dies scooping fuel in Niger

Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested two men, Ibrahim Musa and Sani Musa of Gwacipe village in Gurara Local Government Area for allegedly vandalising a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), pipeline.

Investigations have it that the suspects belong to a three-man gang of petroleum products’ pipeline vandals in the area.

Confirming their arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects were apprehended by their operatives attached to Gawu Division following a tip-off.

He disclosed that the operatives intercepted Abu Shehu, leader of the three-man gang, who was suspected to have vandalized the NNPC pipeline at Gwacipe village in Gurara

According to him, Shehu was scooping PMS products from a dugout pit and became unconscious in the process while in the excavated hole and was taken to hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead.

While disclosing that the suspects have confessed to the crime, Abiodun added: “The command has vowed to deal decisively with any person found vandalising petroleum products’ pipelines in the state.

“We will continue to nip in the bud cases of violent crimes and act of sabotage on critical infrastructure in the state.”

