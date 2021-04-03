Sports

Two Plateau United players involved in accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the match-day 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League, reports coming from the camp of Plateau United is not palatable, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Two of the players of the Jos based team, were involved in a car accident in the early hours of friday.
The duo of Muhammad Zulkifilu and Nenrot Silas got involved in accident and fortunately they sustained minor injuries. Plateau United will face Abia warrior at the Okigwe stadium in Imo on Easter monday. It’s remained unclear if the players will be in the right frame of mind to take part in the encounter

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Our lives, our pains: The struggles of physically-challenged Paralympians

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

A marriage with a physically-challenged partner comes with its difficulty but the trial is almost unimaginable when both partners are suffering the same form of disability. That is the fate of Shade and Tolulope Taiwo, who despite their disability, chose to enjoy marital bliss and used their infirmity to project the image of Nigeria in […]
Sports

Fuludu, Ikpeba seek ministry’s intervention in Delta FA crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two former internationals- Edema Fuludu and Victor Ikpebarunning the football affairs of Delta State has cried foul over sports ministry’s invitation of Anambra FA officials for a meeting slated for Abuja on Monday October 12. Edema and Ikpeba were shell shocked as it came to fore that the Sunday Dare –led ministry of Sports has […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympic Games: How Nigeria can win 5 medals in athletics, by Bambo Akanni

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Bambo Akanni, The Chief Executive Officer of one of the indigenous Track and Field clubs in the country, Making of Champions, has outlined ways Team Nigeria can win five medals at the fastapproaching Tokyo Olympic Games. The Games earlier scheduled for 2020 was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and is expected to take […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica