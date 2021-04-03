Two Plateau United players involved in accident

Ahead of the match-day 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League, reports coming from the camp of Plateau United is not palatable, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Two of the players of the Jos based team, were involved in a car accident in the early hours of friday.

The duo of Muhammad Zulkifilu and Nenrot Silas got involved in accident and fortunately they sustained minor injuries. Plateau United will face Abia warrior at the Okigwe stadium in Imo on Easter monday. It’s remained unclear if the players will be in the right frame of mind to take part in the encounter

