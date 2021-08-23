Two police officers shot dead in Kogi

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Two police officers on duty were reported to have been killed by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers at a checkpoint in Kabba Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The policemen were said to have been gunned down at Origa checkpoint along the Kabba- Iyara road at about 5 pm on Monday.

Although the police public relations officer, Willy Aya could not be reached, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 8, Mr Ayuba Ede, who confirmed the report, said policemen and detectives have been deployed to unravel the incident.

“It’s true, the police are on the trail of the hoodlums who rode on motorcycles for the attack. We hope to get them as quickly as possible. Thank you for your concern,” the AIG Added.

But the robbers it was learnt were passing by in a Sports Utility Vehicle when the police who were at the checkpoint flagged them down for a routine check when the robbers suddenly opened fire on two of them and sped off

Three other policemen who managed to escape sustained various injuries as the fleeing robbers shot sporadically to pave the way for their escape.

It was learnt that the affected policemen were from the newly created Kabba Police B Divisional Headquarters.

The robbers were said to be coming from the Ekiti axis and were probably heading towards Abuja en route Kabba.

