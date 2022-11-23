Two police women, 54 others die in separate auto crashes

At least 56 persons, including two police women, lost their lives yesterday in separate road accidents in Maiduguri, Bornu State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and in Jos, Plateau State. While 37 people died in a ghastly accident that occurred along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, no fewer than 17 people were declared dead and four others injured in an accident which occurred on the Kwali/ Abaji Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and two female police constables, died in another accident along Jos road on their way to attend a Biannual police game in Akwa Ibom State, Uyo 2022.

According to the Borno State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Utten Boyi, who confirmed the death of the 37 travellers to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri the accident which occurred yesterday involved two passenger buses, one transiting from Abuja to Maiduguri and the other transiting from Maiduguri to Gaidam town in Yobe. “The buses on speed caught fire after the collision.

We counted 37 corpses and most of them burnt beyond recognition. “The accident happened around Jakana village about 35 kilometres from Maiduguri,” Boyi said. He said that his men in collaboration with the Police, NEMA and fire service mobilised their personnel to evacuate the victims of the accident. According to him, the police had obtained a court order to carry out mass burial for the deceased. NAN reports that a similar accident was recorded along the same road on Monday involving a bus with 10 passengers, where five of them lost their lives.

The accident which took place around 6:30 am yesterday involved a Toyota bus with registration number GME 201 ZU crashing into a trailer with registration number BAU 632 XA. Also speaking on the Abuja accident, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem described the accident which left 17 people dead and four others injured on the Kwali/ Abaji Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, as “avoidable” and attributed it to excessive speed and fatigue on the part of the drivers. In a statement issued on the incident, Kazeem said that fatigue must have set in following the driver’s indulgence in a night-long trip without observing adequate rest within the driving period. “Unfortunately, there were a total of 22 occupants involved in the crash, out of which 17 victims all male were killed.

Four other occupants, also male victims who were rescued alive sustained various degrees of injuries, while the remaining one male occupant was rescued without any injury. “As at the time of this statement, the emergency rescue team of the corps has concluded the rescue of the injured victims to Abaji General Hospital for immediate medical attention, while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the mortuary,” the statement read. Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu said drivers must avoid speeding as crash investigations conducted over the years have attributed accidents to excessive violation of legal speed limits. Biu also warned against night trips while urging drivers to always observe a rest period of 30 minutes after every four-hour drive so as to avoid the danger of fatigue on the highways.

He said incessant violations necessitated the directive given by the Federal Government for the corps to commence sensitisation and enforcement of compulsory installation of speed-limiting devices. In Jos, Plateau State, two female police constables of the Borno State Police Command lost their lives, while 17 others were injured in an accident along Jos road on their way to attend a Biannual police game in Akwa Ibom State, Uyo 2022. Confirming the incident, the Borno State command, Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Sank Shatambaya, said, “the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command regret the unfortunate incident that occurred to the police delegation representing zone 15, comprising Borno and Yobe states police command on their way to participate in the Biannual Police Games 2022 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“The said fatal motor vehicle accident occurred at Hawan Kibo, Plateau State axis and was attributed to mechanical break failure which led to the death of two female police constables and 17 others sustained various degrees of injuries,” the police added.

The statement said, “The personnel who lost their lives and injured victims were c o nve ye d back to Maiduguri. Befitting burial was conducted and the injured are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Maiduguri, and also promised to link up with the remaining participants in Uyo on Wednesday.” The Commissioner of Police CP Abdu Umar who personally led a delegation of the management team of Borno State Command commiserated with the families of the deceased officers and equally used the opportunity to wish the injured personnel quick recovery. He also prayed for the remaining team members that continued with their journey to participate in the ongoing IGP Biennial Police Games journey mercy to and fro and urged the families of the departed souls to bear with the irreparable loss especially at this trying time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...