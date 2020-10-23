Metro & Crime

Two policemen burnt to death in Ibadan

  • Makinde sues for peace

 

Thugs yesterday attacked police stations, brutalised and later burnt alive two policemen at Iwo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State. It took the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde and his security convoy that prevented the Idi Ape Testing Ground Police Division from being burnt. Several sporadic gunshots from the police prevented the hoodlums from gaining entry into the station.

 

Earlier in the morning, a motorist was reported to have hit a commercial motorcyclist on Iwo Road. The man died and the mob chased the BMW car until the driver was blocked. He escaped but the mob burnt the car.

 

In the process, sporadic gunshots by the combined team of the state security outfit -Operation Burst – sent passers-by to scamper in different directions.

 

While policemen were firing shots to repel attack on the Idi Ape Police Station, a police van attached to the Gbagi Police Station and some other vans were driven towards the place. The mob attacked the three occupants of the police van.

 

One of them escaped but the other two were burnt alive with disused tyres.

 

The thugs also torched other vehicles. During his visit to the station, Makinde sued for peace while appealing strongly for calm with a promise that the government would look into their requests. The governor assured the protesters that he would meet with the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu, on their requests.

 

The hoodlums also invaded the Akobo Police Station in Ibadan, stole property including fridges. Men of the Operation Burst, however, prevented them from burning the station. Same was the experience at Gbagi Police Station where the spirited efforts of the Operation Burst men nipped the intended carnage in the bud.

 

Meanwhile, the hoodlums also invaded a police station and the Nigeria Customs base in Iseyin, Oyo State, and carted away valuables.

 

A witness said the thugs stormed the town, claiming to be protesting against police brutality. The Oyo/Osun Area Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kayode Wey, confirmed the attack on the Customs base in Iseyin.

