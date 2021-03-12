Metro & Crime

Two policemen die in Kwara auto crash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Two policemen yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident at the Eyenkorin area on the Ilorin- Ogbomoso Expressway, Kwara State. The policemen were going in their escort van when the accident occurred. The policemen had escorted a bullion van to Ogbomoso from Ilorin and were returning when their vehicle rammed into a stationary trailer on the road. Two of the policemen died on the spot, while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

Bodies of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, while the injured were rushed to the same hospital for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the accident. He said: “The police officers were coming back from Ogbomoso where they had escorted a bullion van. One of the tyres of the escort vehicle burst and their vehicle rammed into a trailer parked on the road. Two policemen died on the spot and some others were injured. They are being treated at the hospital.” The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, also confirmed the accident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Isanlu will always be proud of Chief Jide Omokore – Agbana of Isanlu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Jide Omokore, the Asiwaju of Isanlu land on February 26, 2021, paid a courtesy visit to the Agbana of Isanlu and Chairman, Yagba East Local Government Traditional Council,  HRH Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi at his Palace. In his speech, Chief Omokore described the Agbana of Isanlu as a great man, who has always […]
Metro & Crime

Robbery letter: Your plan won’t work, Police tell bandits in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The Ebonyi State Police Command, Wednesday told robbers planning to launch operation in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state that their plan will boomerang. The command said it will not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city. Robbers reportedly wrote to the community notifying them of their planned visit […]
Metro & Crime

NDDC: Group warns against ethnic-infused struggles, ‘pull-him-down syndrome’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Ibom Patriots, a group of professionals and eminent indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to the people of the Niger Delta to always ensure equity and brotherliness in relating with one another. The call was made against the backdrop of criticisms that trailed the recent appointment of Barr. Effiong Akwa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica