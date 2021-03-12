Two policemen die in Kwara auto crash

Two policemen yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident at the Eyenkorin area on the Ilorin- Ogbomoso Expressway, Kwara State. The policemen were going in their escort van when the accident occurred. The policemen had escorted a bullion van to Ogbomoso from Ilorin and were returning when their vehicle rammed into a stationary trailer on the road. Two of the policemen died on the spot, while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

Bodies of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, while the injured were rushed to the same hospital for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the accident. He said: “The police officers were coming back from Ogbomoso where they had escorted a bullion van. One of the tyres of the escort vehicle burst and their vehicle rammed into a trailer parked on the road. Two policemen died on the spot and some others were injured. They are being treated at the hospital.” The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, also confirmed the accident.

