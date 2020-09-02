Two policemen die in Oshiomhole’s convoy accident

…party members injured

Ex-APC chair: It’s an assassination attempt

APC suspends campaign, demands probe

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday survived an auto crash in Benin, Edo State. Although Oshiomhole and other top officials of the party survived, two policemen lost their lives in the accident which occurred on the Lagos by-pass. However, Oshiomhole’s media aide, Mr. Victor Oshioke, said in a statement that the accident was an assassination attempt on the former governor of Edo State. He said: “Minutes after 12p.m. today (yesterday), there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin-Lagos by-pass before Oluku junction.

“The convoy was headed to Usen community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, where Comrade Oshiomhole was expected to appear at a campaign rally alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 election in the state, when a trailer driving in the same direction veered off its course, hit the back-up Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying seven policemen, forcing it off the road, into the bush.” Oshioke added that the trailer also rammed into the Sports Utility vehicle carrying Oshiomhole, “causing substantial damage”.

He said: “We are sad to report that two police personnel in the Toyota Hilux truck lost their lives while two others are in critical condition receiving treatment at a hospital in the state. “Comrade Oshiomhole and other persons in the convoy, apart from those indicated above, did not sustain any injuries. “It is pertinent to state, without fear of contradiction, that the convoy of Comrade Oshiomhole was maintaining legal speed limits when this incident occurred. This explains why the trailer, travelling in the same direction over ran the Hilux truck off the road and still hit the SUV carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.

“Without prejudice to police investigations, eyewitnesses account of the incident suggest, and we believe rightly too, that this was an assassination attempt, targeting Comrade Oshiomhole.” Oshioke said it was painful that innocent policemen performing their legitimate duties lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

He added: “While we pray for the quick recovery of the injured policemen, we extend our condolences to the families of the departed. “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has visited the injured policemen in the hospital and deployed some of his aides to be on standby at the hospital to ensure that the wounded policemen are given the best medical attention possible.” The aide said the case was immediately reported at the Ekiadolor Police Station, and investigations were ongoing.

He said: “Finally, we call on the security agencies to do everything possible to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident, especially because of the threat to the life of Comrade Oshiomhole and the violence which has been directed towards him and those around him in recent times.” Meanwhile, the APC said it had suspended its Edo State governorship campaign in honour of those who lost their lives in the accident. The dead policemen and those injured were reportedly taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, said in a statement in Benin that the party suspended the scheduled event to honour the dead. He said: “Pastor Ize-Iyamu and the APC condole with the families of the victims. They are not alone in their grief.” Mayaki pledged that the campaign would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief. He added that the APC Campaign Team was reaching out to the families of the policemen involved in the crash. According to him, Edo State will never forget their supreme sacrifice.

Mayaki called on everyone to pray for the souls of the dead, and against the recurrence of such tragedies. The accident has added to the grief of some residents in parts of the state following the spate of bloody attacks in which several people sustained gunshot wounds and were currently receiving treatment at different hospitals. Concerned stakeholders have in the past weeks called on relevant security agencies to prevail on the two major political parties in the September 19 poll, the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to call their members to order and restrain themselves from excesses while focusing on issue-based campaigns as well as toe the path of peace.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumoh, and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, did not pick their calls to confirm the accident. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Henry Benemesia, said his officials and policemen had been deployed to the scene for rescue operations. Benemesia, however, said he could not confirm the number of those who died in the accident until reports on the state of safety and rescue activities had been concluded.

