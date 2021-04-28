Two policemen shot dead, patrol van razed as unknown gunmen attack checkpoint in A’Ibom

Unknown gunmen have again killed some policemen manning a checkpoint at Urua Inyang, headquarters of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

Inimfon Silas, a journalist and Chairman of the Federated Chapel of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who hails from the area, said: “The armed hoodlums on several motorcycles, stormed the checkpoint and shot the two officers dead, while others fled, leaving the hoodlums to seize their rifles and set patrol the van ablaze.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent (SP), who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, said he was in the company of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, for an on-the-spot assessment of the attack at Ika.

“We are in Ika, trying to gather more facts about the incident,” he said, adding that he would be in a better position to give details after the visit.

