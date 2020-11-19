Two pupils die after taking deworming drugs in Ogun

Two female pupils died yesterday barely 24 hours after taking deworming drugs administered by their teachers under the Ogun State government’s deworming exercise. The government had on Tuesday commenced the deworming exercise of 700,000 school-age children across the state. The victims, eight-year-old Omolaso Keyede (primary two) and nine-year-old Eniola Oyeyemi (primary 4), who were pupils of St. James African Church Nursery and Primary School, Idi-Ape, Abeokuta, died yesterday morning after hours of stooling and vomiting. It was learnt that they had taken deworming drugs during the school hours on Tuesday only to fall ill in the evening. One of them was rushed to Apata-Iye Clinic and Maternity Hospital, Odo Oyo, Abeokuta, where she passed on about 3am yesterday. The second pupil was equally taken to the same hospital a few minutes later but was declared dead on arrival. The development sparked off speculations that the hapless pupils might have died from the complications arising from the deworming drugs they took in school.

The pupils lived in the same neighbourhood at Ademola Street, opposite African Church, Idi Ape, which is a stone throw from the school they attended. A team from the state Ministry of Health, led by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Festus Soyinka, visited the victims’ families to assess the situation, but one of the victims, Keyede, had been buried. Her family resisted pressure to exhume the body for possible autopsy. They, however, had access to the body of Eniola, the second victim.

Keyede’s Aunt, Mrs. Oluwatosi Nasiru, told journalists that the family had warned the school management not to administer the medication on the girl, but the school did not listen. Nasiru alleged that an unnamed teacher forced the girl to take the drug despite her resistance, noting that the victim had reacted to the drug in the evening and was rushed to the hospital. She said: “We all know how the drug reacts on individuals. So, I have warned that they should not administer medication on my child. We detailed someone to the school that they should not administer the drug on her.

“The pupil said she resisted but the teacher beat her and forced her to take the drug. She vomited the drug and the teacher forced her to take the drug the second time.” Nasiru confirmed that the family refused to allow government officials to exhume the body, because “it does not make any sense”. She dismissed the allegations that the well which the family fetch water from within the compound was contaminated. Also, Eniola’s grandmother, Fatimah Onanunga, said the victim had taken the deworming drugs with negative effect on her.

She also dismissed speculations that the well within the compound was contaminated and might have been responsible for the illness which took the lives of the girls. But in its reaction, the government dismissed speculations that the pupils died following the medication administered on them.

The state Ministry of Health disclosed that the drug was administered on over 200 pupils in the same school, but only the two from the same neighbourhood were affected. The Director of Public Health in the ministry, Soyinka, said there was a rumour about a child that died. He said: “On getting there, we learnt that they are two. One had been buried before we got there, we could only see the grave site. The relations did not allow us to exhume the body.

“The reason why we wanted to exhume was that the one that had been buried, we brought a pathologist and doctors to see if there will be a need to do autopsy but on gross examination, we discovered that the child lost a lot of water which will not happen from just ordinary vomiting.

“Now, on getting to the hospital, the history that the grandmother gave was that the child came back vomiting, how many times did she vomit, she could not volunteer that information, but it looks to me as if it was several. “Now, even if you are going to vomit from such drugs that they were using, it will be due to irritation of the system, it will not be continuous vomiting that will lead to dehydration. So that already made us to be suspicious of something.

“The two children concerned are living in the same compound and no other person from the same school; about 235 students were given the same drugs yesterday (Tuesday) and no other person reported any challenge with taking the drugs. But for you to find two children in the same location, we should look for something else which could be transmittable and that could be infectious, that is why we are trying to look for the cause of the death. “With what we have done, we have confirmed that with the child that has not been buried, we have discovered a sunken eyeballs, dried skin and loss of turgidity which shows loss of water.

“On getting to the hospital, we were able to confirm that the child had history of diarrhoea and vomiting. While he was with them there, there were five episodes of diarrhoea. Appearance of the watery stool looks much like that of cholera which is one of the causes of gastrointestinal that kills fast. “The second child was brought here late and according to them, they had lost the child before they brought her here. That was why they got to the hospital and the hospital could not accept them because she was brought in dead.” The director ruled out suspension of the exercise. He said: “The drugs that we use are in public parlance in terms of the information.”

