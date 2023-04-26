Two Rescue As Police Engage Kidnappers In Gun Battle In Delta

Two victims are rescued after the operatives of Delta State Police Command intercepted and engaged a gang of four suspected kidnappers in a gun battle at the ECN junction of Agbarho/Ughelli Road, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bright Edafe, stated in a statement issued on Tuesday that the suspects fled into the bush while still suffering gunshot wounds.

The statement said: “On 24/04/2023 at 2 a.m., the DPO Owvian Aladja, Aliyu Shaba, received a distress call that two persons, Ovigwe Dagagba ‘m’ 31 years old and Obinna Nwanko ‘m’ age 29 years old both of Usiefurun community, Ughelli South LGA, was intercepted and kidnapped by a gang of four suspected abductors operating on a tricycle and conveyed them in a Toyota Corolla car belonging to one of the victims from Usiefurun roundabout and headed towards Udu LGA.

“The DPO on receipt of this information, swiftly mobilised and led a team of police operatives, trailed and intercepted the kidnappers at ECN junction on Agbarho

The police image maker said the victims were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.

Edade, however, said that upon search of the vehicle, twenty-six pieces of assorted android phones, one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, thirty-eight rounds of live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two Monie point POS machines, four power banks, two empty female handbags were recovered.

“The tricycle with Reg no. KPE 73 QT used by the suspected kidnappers was also recovered.

” While the manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge Operations DCP Johnson Adenola has directed officers and men of the Command to sustain this tempo in the fight against crime and criminality and also urges members of the public to report any suspicious person or movement around them.”