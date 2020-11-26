Metro & Crime

Two robbers to die by hanging in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced two persons, Olowosola Femi Abiodun (30) and Olowosola Sunday (35), to death by hanging. In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, said the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt the essential ingredients of the offence of armed robbery at Ikole-Ekiti on December 29, 2017, involved the accused persons.

They were, therefore, sentenced to death by hanging on Counts 1 and 2 while they were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each on Count 3. According to the charge sheet, they were arraigned on a threecount charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms contrary to Sections 6(b), 1 (2)(a) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

The offence, the prosecutor said, was committed on or about December 29, 2017 at Ikole when they conspired and armed with guns to rob Awoyomi Temitope of N1,300,000, two Techno L8 phones and one Nokia phone.

In his statement, the victim said he was a manager at a filling station, on that fateful day, the robbers invaded the filling station hit his head with a gun before they carted away all their sales for the day alongside the phones. To prove his case, the prosecutor, Mr. Julius Ajibare, called three witnesses while exhibit tendered include statement of the accused, two locally-made pistols, three live cartridges ammunition and three phones. The accused, who spoke in their own defence through their counsel, Mr. Yinka Opaleke, called no witness.

