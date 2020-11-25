Metro & Crime

Two robbers to die by hanging in Ekiti

A High Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti yesterday sentenced two persons, Adekunle Osho (31) and Chinedu Ugwu (34), to death by hanging for robbery. The court presided over by Justice Adekunle Adeleye said the convicts were involved actively in the robbery and were linked with the stolen vehicle which was later recovered. He said: “In the consideration of the above, the accused are guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to death by hanging.”

The robbery, according to the charge, was committed on or about November 14, 2014 at Oke Ila, Tinuola area, off Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti, when they robbed Chief Ojo Gbenga of his Toyota Camry valued at N3,300,000 and a sum of N150,000. According to the charge, as at the time of the robbery, the convicts were armed with a gun contrary to Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap R11, laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In his statement before the police, the victim stated that on the fateful day he was on his way to his house, on getting to a bump along the road, he saw the robbers’ car crossed his way.

He said the robbers dragged him out and shot him in the leg before they took away his car alongside a sum of N150,000. To prove his case, the prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, called three witnesses while exhibits tendered included the tracked and recovered Toyota Camry, two native dresses and the sum of N84,700. The convicts, who spoke in their own defence through their counsel, Yinka Opaleke, called no witness.

