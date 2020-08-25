Metro & Crime

Two robbery suspects arrested inside septic tank

Detectives attached to the Special Antirobbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command, have arrested two suspected armed robbers who hid inside septic tank at Lekki area.

 

The suspects, Ismail Ayodele (26) and Ugochukwu Stanley (30), were arrested inside the septic tank where they hid after robbing residents of Osapa London Estate of their valuables and money.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest. He said: “On July 11, police received information from a reliable source that some armed robbers were sighted at Osapa London Estate, Lekki, robbing residents of their valuables at gunpoint.

 

“Uupon receipt of the information, operatives from Ajah Police Station and SARS moved swiftly to the scene of the crime.

 

“Immediately the suspects sighted the policemen, they ran to a nearest compound and hid themselves inside a septic tank. They were later arrested. A locallymade pistol with five live cartridges was recovered from them after forcing them out of the tank where they hid.”

 

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old, Elochukwu Nwabuwa and his accomplice were apprehended for specialising in car snatching, kidnapping and armed robbery. Other members of the gang were said to be large.

 

The suspects, it was learnt, specialised in abducting high profile targets, dispossessing them of their valuables which they mostly moved to Benin Republic to sell.

 

On June 24, the suspects monitored a lady, Denise Chuwueke, around Lekki area and abducted her with her Range Rover spot car. The suspects later released her after collecting ransom from her family members.

 

The suspects later took the gold jewellery, phones and the car, but while they escaping they were arrested on Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi, by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit. The stolen items were recovered from them. The suspects, however, confessed to the crimes

