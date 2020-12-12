Two S’Africans feature on Glo-sponsored African Voices

Two reputable South Africans, who are well talented in textile designs and style will this week hug the klieglights on African Voices Changemakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) sponsored by telecommunication services provider, Globacom. Although both Sindiso Khumalo and Wendy Ntinezo, hail from South Africa, the former, who is a specialist in women’s wear textile designs, lives and works in Hackney, East London.

Khumalo was shortlisted in 2012 for the Elle Magazine Rising Star Competition and showcased her debut SS13 collection at the Awards. In February, 2013, her Aretha Dress was nominated for “Most Beautiful Object in South Africa” by the Design Indaba Cape Town.

She works with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in various parts of Africa in developing new textiles for her collections. Ntinezo, Johannesburgbased actress, stylist and mental wellness advocate is also the founder of Black Merge TV. She is regarded as a style icon, who has a huge impact on the South African youth. The 25-year-old is a content creator and producer who recently launched a television show, “Conversations We Never Had”, which harps on living, religion and spirituality.

