Two scientific works win $100,000 Nigeria Prize for Science

The winners of the 2022 edition of the Nigeria Prize for Science have been announced. The winning works, which grabbed the $100,000 prize money are the twomost outstanding works on “Gains in Grain Yield of Released Maize (Zea Mays L.) Cultivars under Drought and Well- Watered Conditions” by Muhydideen Oyekunle and Shehu Ado; and “Development of Process Plant for Plantain Flour” by Sesan Peter Ayodeji and Emmanuel Olatunji Olatomilola, as winners of the $100,000 prize money. The Prize’s Advisory Board, led by Prof. Barth Nnaji, announced, at a press conference in Lagos, the verdict of the judges based on the 2022 theme “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security.” Recall that the 2021 cycle, which was based on the same theme, ended without a winner. Nnaji said the work(s) addressed food security which is a key component of Nigeria’s national agenda. He said, “At the global level, Goal 2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seeks sustainable solutions to end hunger in all its forms by 2030 and to achieve food
