Two sexagenarians arraigned for defiling minors in Ibadan

A Family Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday remanded two sexagenarians in prison for allegedly defiling minors. The state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CC Michael Adaralewa, said in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Oluwole Olusegun, that the accused were arraigned by the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit of the corps. Adaralewa said the two men had been remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo. The commandant said the first accused, Kayode Akinsile (60) of Alafara Ona Ara, Ibadan, was first arrested on June 15, 2021 and was granted bail but went ahead to defile another minor and was re-arrested on July 7, 2021. The second accused, Dr. Ajelere Ajewumi (68) from Oki Olodo, Ibadan, was arrested for illegal adoption and defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

After listening to the prosecution and the charges preferred against the accused, the Chief Magistrate, P. O. Adetoyibo, of Family Court 2, Iyaganku, Ibadan, remanded them till September. Adaralewa said the accused were arraigned after forensic/medical examination and thorough investigation into the alleged offence. He advised the parents to be more responsible in caring for their children. The commandant also encouraged children to be disciplined and be good ambassadors of their various homes and families. A d a r a l e w a warned those who still indulged in defiling minors or assaulting women to desist. He said: “NSCDC will deal decisively with anybody caught in such an act.”

