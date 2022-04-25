News

Two shot dead as suspected gangsters clash in Kwara

Two people have been reportedly killed in a fracas which turned awry between suspected gangsters from Isale Offa and Ojale areas in Offa local government area of Kwara state. The names of the deceased, according to a statement by the Police  Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kwara state Command, SP Okasani Ajayi, are Samad Adeyemi, 21, and Abdullahi Mohammed, 20. He said: “Before the arrival of Policemen dispatched to the scene, two of the clashing gangsters named Samad Adeyemi ‘m’ aged 21yrs of Isale Offa and one Abdulahi Mohammed ‘m’ aged 20yrs of Ojale have been shot dead. “Kwara State Police Command, however, wishes to allay the fears of members of the public, especially the people of Offa and its environs, that peace have been totally restored in the ancient city of Offa, the members of the public are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful daily endeavours

 

