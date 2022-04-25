Two shot dead as suspected gangsters clash in Kwara

Two people have been reportedly killed in a fracas which turned awry between suspected gangsters from Isale Offa and Ojale areas in Offa local government area of Kwara state. The names of the deceased, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kwara state Command, SP Okasani Ajayi, are Samad Adeyemi, 21, and Abdullahi Mohammed, 20. He said: “Before the arrival of Policemen dispatched to the scene, two of the clashing gangsters named Samad Adeyemi ‘m’ aged 21yrs of Isale Offa and one Abdulahi Mohammed ‘m’ aged 20yrs of Ojale have been shot dead. “Kwara State Police Command, however, wishes to allay the fears of members of the public, especially the people of Offa and its environs, that peace have been totally restored in the ancient city of Offa, the members of the public are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful daily endeavours
Related Articles
Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board
Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called “Ife” depicting their love story. The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are theoretically punishable by up to 14 years in prison, reports Reuters. Producer Pamela […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cocoa now our major source of revenue –C’River
Cross River State Government has said that Cocoa, and not oil is currently the major source of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through which the state government has continued to undertake various infrastructural development. Special Adviser to the State Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Ofuka, disclosed this yesterday during the inspection […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Ortom hands over Benue to deputy, goes into 10 days isolation
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has handed over the affairs of the state to his Deputy, Benson Abounu; and has proceeded on a ten-day isolation for testing positive for coronavirus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week confirmed 16 new cases of the disease in the state with the total number of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)