Two sisters, three others sell ‘drugged cookies’ on Twitter, Instagram

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted an online drug trafficking cartel selling drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and other illicit substances to residents of Abuja and beyond. The syndicate used the cyber space as its platform.

The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that five members of the organised drug criminal group were arrested during sting operations carried out on Friday and Saturday by officers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the agency.

According to him, the NDLEA officials recovered different brands of illicit drugs from the suspects. Babafemi listed the suspected drug dealers as Queen Nvene and Chika Nvene (sisters), Collins Ozoemena, Samson Peter, and Habila Musa.

He said: “The group specialises in clandestine production of drug based cookies, brownies and other edibles; markets and sells the same online, through their Twitter and Instagram handles.

They also market and sell all types of marijuana; Arizona, Colorado and Loud, among other illicit drugs, online.”

According to the NDLEA spokesman, Queen Nvene, a graduate of Business Administration, produces drug cookies and brownies and sells the same on Instagram, while Ozoemena sells all types of illicit drugs, especially Loud and skunk, online.

“Peter, on the other hand, is the manager of SK Express Courier Company, who manages motorcycles and dispatch riders to deliver illicit drugs from Collins and drugged edibles (cookies, cakes and brownies) from Queen and Chika, both sisters.

Members of the cartel operate from different locations within the FCT, but operate as a network,” Babafemi said.

Their arrest, he added, followed online orders of drug-based edibles by undercover agents.

“Supplies of brownies and cookies were delivered and received from different SK Express dispatch riders at various times by narcotic operatives before the final sting operation,” he added.

The Commander, FCT NDLEA Command, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, said follow up raids of the cartel’s various locations at Gudu, Kubwa, Lokogoma, Apo and Damangazo, all in Abuja, led to the seizure of some illicsubstances.

“Seized from Queen include; 55 pieces of drugged cookies and brownies; 1.3kg of skunk used as ingredient for making cookies and brownies, while 0.9 grams of ecstasy, popularly called molley, 300g of skunk, and 200g of Loud were recovered from Collins.

Also, 300g of skunk were seized from Chika,” Babafemi said.

According to him, other items recovered from the syndicate include a dispatch motorcycle, various equipment for producing cookies and brownies, 10 telephone handsets and two laptops used for online drug trafficking transactions.

He added: “Under interrogation, the suspects confessed to having a large platform of customers who order drugs and drug based cookies, brownies and edibles, on a daily basis for parties and ceremonies, in and outside Abuja.

They said they use the manager of SK Express Courier Company to deliver their products through motorcycle riders and power bikers popularly called droppers. They further claimed they have been in the business for over three years.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the Ondo State NDLEA Command have intercepted and seized 60kg of cannabis.

The NDLEA spokesman said a 29-year-old man, Emmanuel Utaji, was arrested at Matado Street, Akure in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo.

The state NDLEA Acting Commander, Callys Alumona, disclosed that the location was raided about 9.45pm and the suspect was arrested when the consignment was to be evacuated and taken outside the state.

In the same vein, a drug dealer and suspected armed robber, Sanusi Abdullahi, has been arrested by officers of the Rivers State NDLEA Command at Iroko village, where 15.8kg of skunk and 16 Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards were recovered from him on Saturday.

The state NDLEA Commander, Rachael Shelleng, said further investigation would unravel other criminal activities perpetrated by the suspect

