Two soldiers, 17 ISWAP fighters killed in Borno – Army

Two soldiers were killed, while four others were wounded during an encounter with suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the Damboa-Maiduguri Road, Borno State. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said 17 terrorists, who had laid ambush for troops on clearance operation within the axis, were also neutralised.

Enenche said the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole had been directed to immediately deploy a special forces battalion to dominate the general area. This, he explained, was with a view to denying the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against the criminals.

He added: “In continuation of their sustained onslaught against remnants of Boko Haram/ Islamic State’s West African Province criminals and their collaborators, the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole under the subsidiary operation, Operation Kantana Jimlan, have again displayed their combat superiority against the terrorists as part of their heightened offensive operations across the Theatre.

“Relatedly, on Tuesday 7 July, 2020, the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces while on clearance operations on Damboa- Maiduguri Road, made contact with a Boko Haram/ Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ ambush team along their axis of advance. Instinctively, the valiant troops outflanked and engaged the criminals with overwhelming volume of fire power forcing them to withdraw in disarray. “In the aftermath of the encounter, 17 Boko Haram/ Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals were neutralised as several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops.

Our Reporters

EFCC arraigns man in Benue for alleged N2m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office Tuesday arraigned one Damian Oragbai Terhemba at a High Court for diverting about N2 million meant for the purchase of a car. Terhemba was arraigned before Justice M.A Ikpambese on a one-count charge for dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N1,906,000 meant for the purchase of […]
COVID-19: My wife, son, others in stable condition – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said that his wife, Eunice, son and his aides, who tested positive for COVID-19, were in stable condition. Ortom had earlier disclosed that aside top government functionaries such as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the Head […]
Prominent broadcaster, Dan Foster, dies

Notable broadcaster, Dan Foster, popularly known as The Big Dawg, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the popular radio personality reportedly died yesterday of COVID-19. Before his death, Foster had worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, City FM and Classic FM. Formerly an Idol series judge, he also held a similar position with the Got […]

