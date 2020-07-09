Two soldiers, 17 ISWAP fighters killed in Borno – Army

Two soldiers were killed, while four others were wounded during an encounter with suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the Damboa-Maiduguri Road, Borno State. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said 17 terrorists, who had laid ambush for troops on clearance operation within the axis, were also neutralised.

Enenche said the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole had been directed to immediately deploy a special forces battalion to dominate the general area. This, he explained, was with a view to denying the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against the criminals.

He added: “In continuation of their sustained onslaught against remnants of Boko Haram/ Islamic State’s West African Province criminals and their collaborators, the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole under the subsidiary operation, Operation Kantana Jimlan, have again displayed their combat superiority against the terrorists as part of their heightened offensive operations across the Theatre.

“Relatedly, on Tuesday 7 July, 2020, the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces while on clearance operations on Damboa- Maiduguri Road, made contact with a Boko Haram/ Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ ambush team along their axis of advance. Instinctively, the valiant troops outflanked and engaged the criminals with overwhelming volume of fire power forcing them to withdraw in disarray. “In the aftermath of the encounter, 17 Boko Haram/ Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals were neutralised as several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops.

