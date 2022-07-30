Metro & Crime

Two soldiers, civilian killed in Lagos

Two male soldiers and one female civilian have been killed in an auto crash around Obadeyi Bus Stop, Ijaiye, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State, on Friday.

The accident involved a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with registration number RNG396AA.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, one male adult, who survived the fatal crash, had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The corpses of the dead victims of the accidents have been “bagged while waiting for military pick up and SEHMU.”

The truck was reportedly driving the wrong way when it collided head-on with the Mitsubishi car which had four occupants in it.

The LASEMA statement read: “The Agency responded to an accident that occurred between a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with reg. no. RNG396AA.

“Unfortunately, out of the four occupants of the car, two male Nig. Army soldiers and one female citizen lost their lives to the fatal crash, while the last male adult was treated by LASAMBUS and taken to the hospital.

“The fatalities have been bagged while waiting for military pick up and SEHMU.

“The vehicle has also been recovered from the road with the agency’s light tow truck and handed over to the police Meran Station.”

 

