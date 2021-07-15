Metro & Crime

Two soldiers killed as ESN attacks troops in Enugu

Nigerian Army yesterday said two soldiers lost their lives when troops repelled an attack on their location at Iggah-Asaba checkpoint in Enugu State, by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN). The Army spokesman, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, assured the public of their security and safety.

He said: “Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo- Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, 13 July, 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah-Asaba checkpoint.

“Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals. “We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies. “We also urge members of the public to complement the efforts of the security agencies by remaining law-abiding and providing useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”

