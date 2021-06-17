Two-storey building collapses in Lagos

A two-storey building has partially collapsed at Huges Street, Yaba Lagos State. It was learnt that the balcony of the topmost floor fell down. The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no one died in the incident. He said: “The two-storey building was undergoing controlled demolition when last night’s (Tuesday’s) poor weather caused a portion to collapse unexpectedly. “It has been confirmed that there are no fatalities or casualties and that the affected building is already under the oversight of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA).”
