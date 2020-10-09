Metro & Crime

Two students die in Kwara auto crash

An auto accident involving three vehicles and a tricycle has claimed the lives of two junior secondary students in Ilorin, Kwara State. About five other people also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred at Gaa Odota area on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso highway, opposite Alade Fill ing Station. The victims were standing by the roadside before they were crushed to death by one of the vehicles.

The accident was reportedly caused by a commercial cab picking passengers at an unauthorised place. A witness said that a tipper loaded with sand rammed into the cab, which also hit another vehicle and a tricycle.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, attributed the road crash to excessive speed. Owoade said nine persons were involved in the accident, adding that relations of the deceased had claimed the bodies.

He said: “Officers and men of FRSC rushed the injured to Geri-Alimi Hospital, a few metres away from the scene of the incident. “The accident involved four vehicles – one tipper, Mazda car, Nissan car (private) with red colour and a commercial tricycle. The number plates of two of the vehicles are AG 20 NBS, and LEF 16 XA, while the other two had no number plates.”

