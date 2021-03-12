Two students, lecturer abducted in Edo

Gunmen have kidnapped two students and a lecturer at the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the Edo State. The kidnappers were yet to contact the victims’ families or the institution since the abduction on Wednesday night. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bello Kontongs, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Benin. The PPRO said the police were on the trail of the kidnappers. He said: “It is true, three people were kidnapped – two students and a lecturer. The police are after the kidnappers and we will get them.”

