Two students, motorcyclist die in Delta auto crash

Three people, among them two final year female students of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, in Isoko North Local Government Area yesterday died in a motor accident on the Asaba-Ibusa Expressway. The ladies completed their final year examinations recently.

The motorcycle carrying one of the poly students allegedly rammed into a Lexus 330 car belonging to a suspected Yahoo boy who was throwing money on the road. The second victim, who was inside the car, was flung out through the open roof of the Lexus.

She was crushed to death by an oncoming vehicle. A witness said the motorcyclist was trying to pick the money which the Yahoo boy was throwing in the air when he lost control and rammed into the car. “The bike man died immediately while the girl died on the way to the hospital,” the witness said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached on the phone to confirm the incident.

