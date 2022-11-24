Two suspected kidnappers arrested in Ekiti, ransom recovered 

Two suspected kidnappers that held four victims hostage for days in Ekiti State have been arrested by a Joint Task Force (JTF) established to protect Kogi/Ekiti border areas.

The JTF, comprising combined forces of the military, police, Amotekun corps and local hunters, under operation Eradicate Bandit at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC), also recovered part of the N3 million ransom collected from the victims.

A school principal, two teachers and a nurse, were last week abducted at Irele- Ekiti, in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State, and taken to an unknown destination by the gunwielding abductors.

Three of the abductees were later freed upon payment of a sum of N3 million ransom, while one of them reportedly escaped from the abductors.

