Two suspected kidnappers arrested with cash

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by a combined team of vigilantes, hunters and police at Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State. Similarly, police nabbed a suspected kidnapper in the area after he escaped with gunshot.

The kidnap suspect with wounds was arrested yesterday when he went to a nearby hospital for treatment. The hospital management asked him to procure a police report before he could be treated.

The two suspected kidnappers were said to have kidnapped two boys who were on an errand for their boss on the Igarra-Ibillo Road. The vigilantes, hunters and police were promptly alerted as they mobilised and stormed their hideouts at Ibillo. A leader of the vigilantes, who pleaded to remain anonymous for security reasons, said two young men working for a businessman were on an errand from their master. According to him, they were driving from Igarra to Ibillo when the kidnappers said to be Fulani stopped them and attacked the victims with a cutlass and took them into the forest.

He said: “Immediately the incident happened, we were informed and we informed the police. We in conjunction with hunters from the area led by the police were on our way when we saw the two boys who said they were released after they explained to the kidnappers that they were just on an errand for their boss. “We stormed their hideout and we arrested the two of them where we found huge cash and other items with them.

They are with the police and will be sent to the state Police Command in Benin. “As we speak, another Fulani is in the hospital receiving treatment after we discovered their hideout where they had issues and were fighting themselves and the process, three of them died. This particular one was on the run when he had gunshot injuries and escaped with it.”

