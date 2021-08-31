Two suspected kidnappers killed in gun duel with police

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have shot dead two members of a suspected kidnap syndicate.

The suspects allegedly engaged the police in a gun duel at Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed this to New Telegraph in Abeokuta yesterday, said the police in Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters received in-formation at about 7:30 am, that some armed hoodlums with face mask were sighted hibernating in a forest at the back of ICT Polytechnic Itori.

According to Oyeyemi, the police have traced many armed robbery and kidnapping incidents to the same forest in the past. Following the report, the PPRO said the Anti -Robbery team of Ewekoro Division was quickly dispatched to fish out the hoodlums.

“On sighting the policemen, the gang opened fire on them and the policemen engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 40 minutes.

“At the end of the encounter, two members of the syndicate were gunned down while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” the PPRO said, adding that one locally fabricated shot gun, two live cartridges, two battle axes, empty shells of AK 47 riffle ammunition, three android phones, two small phones, eight pairs of slippers and two school bags were recovered from the hoodlums. He noted that, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

Like this: Like Loading...