Two suspected ritualists in police net in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested two suspected ritualists for alleged murder of one Rianat Yusuf in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of the state, whose head and two hands had been severed from her body.

The suspects are Femi Adeniji and Shittu Abdulmalik Wale.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said Adeniji confessed to be in possession of the woman’s head and hands, adding that the suspect further confessed that he had sold one of the hands to his accomplice who is presently at large for the sum of N20, 000.

The second suspect, Shittu Abdulmalik Wale, the statement added, also confessed to have used the second hand of the deceased for money making soap.

Investigation into the matter, according to the statement, is ongoing, saying the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The Command has therefore admonished “criminal elements to vacate the state or risk being arrested, prosecuted and be permanently accommodated in the Correctional facilities”, whole urging the youth to shun the desire for quick and easy money.

In a related development, operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation at Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The suspects were reportedly arrested following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities. Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around Ilorin metropolis to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income.

