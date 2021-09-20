Two suspects arraigned over alleged murder, beheading of 7-year-old boy

Two murder suspects were on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly killing and beheading a seven-year-old boy, Kazeem Rafiu.

The suspects identified as: Adedoyin Oyekanmi and Erinmole Adetokunbo were charged on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The defendants, who have been in prison custody for over four years, allegedly committed the offence on June 7, 2017, at about 2pm on Oke-Oniburokun Street, Odokekere, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The duo were alleged to have lured the boy from his parents’ house on Sotunyo Street to the church’s premises on Oke-Oniburokun Street, Odo-kekere, Ikorodu where he was reportedly murdered.

The police investigation report revealed that the defendants were said to have beheaded him and buried the head around the church’s altar, while the body was kept in a canal.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo thereafter adjourned the matter till November 6, 2021 for commencement of trial.

