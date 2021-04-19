Metro & Crime

Two traffickers excrete 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin

Two suspects, arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have excreted 191 pellets of heroin and cocaine while under observation.

 

The suspects – Chukwudi Destiny and Ezekiel Chibuzo – were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

 

Their arrest came barely two weeks after a Madrid, Spainbound suspected trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, excreted 113 wraps of Cocaine after his arrest at the MMIA.

 

On April 10, 2021, during the outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian airline to Italy, NDLEA operatives at MMIA intercepted and referred Destiny for scanning and the scan result proved positive to drug ingestion.

 

Consequently, according to a statement by the agency, Destiny was placed under excretion observation and in the process; he excreted 92 pellets of Heroin with a total weight of 1.300kg.

 

“Also on 12th April 2021, during the inbound examination of consignments on Ethiopian airline cargo flight from South Africa, operatives at SAHCO import shed made a seizure of 11.550kg of heroin cleverly packed and concealed in corn flakes cartons.

 

Four clearing agents are in custody in connection to the seizure. “According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, a sting operation was executed on the address provided by one the suspects. In the process, a Congolese, Kayembe Kamba Mazepy was arrested

 

. After his arrest, he mentioned another person who is to receive the parcel from him,” the statement said. On the strength of the information, another sting operation was conducted in the early hours of Saturday 17th April, 2021 where the person that came to take delivery was arrested.

 

It added: “In the same vein, on Friday 16th of April, 2021, another trafficker, Ezekiel Chibuzo, who arrived Lagos from Brazil on board Qatar airlines, was also arrested for drug ingestion. He has so far excreted 99 wraps of cocaine.

 

“This is just as officers at the export shed of the airport have seized 822.950kg of khat leaves heading to the UK and U.S.”

