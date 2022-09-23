Metro & Crime

Two transformer vandals docked in Osun

Two suspected vandals, Tiamiyu Kazeem, 32, and Adebayo Adenuga, 42, have been dragged before an Osun State Magistrate’s Court by the state police command for alleged vandalisation of transformer and stealing of electrical parts in Osun. The suspects were arraigned yesterday before Chief Magistrate O.A Daramola on allegations bordering on conspiracy, felony to wit, vandalisation and stealing of electrical parts.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Mustapha Tajudeen had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 9, 2022 at Ayetoro Village, Igbajo in Osun State. He further explained that the duo and others who are currently at large conspired and attempted to vandalise the transformer and stole some electric parts. The offence according to the Prosecutor is contrary to and punishable under Section 509 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume 11 laws of Osun State of Nigerian 2022. But, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against them. The Defence Counsel, Lukuman Adeniyi urged the court to grant the defendants bail in the most liberal term.

Adeniyi added that the suspects were still presumed innocent until contrary is proved by a court of law, assuring the court that the accused would not jump bail if granted. Handling down his ruling, Magistrate O.A Daramola granted the duo bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties. Daramola said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, with evidence of tax payments and passport sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means. She, however, adjourned the case till November 1 for hearing.

 

